UrduPoint.com

Mushahid Urges US To Balance Ties With Pakistan & India

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2022 | 06:56 PM

Mushahid urges US to balance ties with Pakistan & India

Chairman Senate Defence Committee Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Thursday said any New Cold War would be 'unacceptable to Pakistan and instead of asking Pakistan to balance its ties between China and US, Washington itself needs to balance its role and relations with India and Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Defence Committee Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Thursday said any New Cold War would be 'unacceptable to Pakistan and instead of asking Pakistan to balance its ties between China and US, Washington itself needs to balance its role and relations with India and Pakistan.

He said the US tilt towards India had led to a credibility gap in American regional policies, as US condemned Russian annexation of Crimea while it condoned Indian annexation of Kashmir.

He was addressing an International Conference as Chief Guest on the 'Significance of BRI in Regional Connectivity' organised by the Punjab University, said a news release.

He said BRI had already delivered 300,000 jobs of which CPEC was centre piece with 75,000 jobs provided, making Gwadar Port the point of regional connectivity, reviving Thar Coal Project with women's empowerment and strengthening the federation through speedier car connectivity.

He said CPEC was back on track and revival of the Railways ML-1 Project would be the centre piece of CPEC in the second phase which will include agriculture and relocation of Chinese industry in special economic zones.

Senator Mushahid dismissed notions of a New Cold War as untenable and unacceptable to Asians, rejecting NATO's expansion into Asia as 'unnatural' as it was beyond its stated mandate.

He urged for a Maritime Security policy and lauded role of Pakistan Navy in promoting Maritime Diplomacy. He said Asia-Pacific cannot be merely an 'American Lake' and it must be inclusive to include all the major Asian powers, particularly Pakistan and China.

Senator Mushahid Hussain said participation in the Maritime Silk Road of BRI through Blue Economy connectivity was pivotal to Pakistan's future security and urged Pakistan policymakers to 'shed their inherent sea-blindness' as geoeconomics and geopolitics were inextricably intertwined.

Dr Huma Baqai, an eminent foreign policy expert, termed US efforts to contain China as 'myopic and unsustainable'. DG National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA), Pakistan Navy's premier think tank, Vice Admiral Aleem, announced that NIMA will host an International Conference on Maritime Security in Islamabad during 13-15 September 2022.

Related Topics

Pakistan India NATO Islamabad Senate Pakistan Navy Punjab Russia China Washington Agriculture Thar Mushahid Hussain Syed Car CPEC Gwadar Tank September Women All Industry Asia Silk Road Jobs

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court issues notice on appeal against ..

Lahore High Court issues notice on appeal against reserved seats case decision

30 seconds ago
 44 'criminals' including 7 POs held

44 'criminals' including 7 POs held

32 seconds ago
 26 sites notified to collect hides of sacrificial ..

26 sites notified to collect hides of sacrificial animals

33 seconds ago
 Ratta Amral police arrest two robbers: recover cas ..

Ratta Amral police arrest two robbers: recover cash, mobile phones, weapons

3 minutes ago
 Mardan, DIK record victories in Inter-Divisional W ..

Mardan, DIK record victories in Inter-Divisional Women Tchoukball Championship

3 minutes ago
 POA announces names of athletes for Olympic schola ..

POA announces names of athletes for Olympic scholarships for Paris 2024

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.