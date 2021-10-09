UrduPoint.com

Mushahid Urges West, US To Play Role For Stability, Peace In Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman Standing Committee for Defence, Mushahid Hussain Syed on Friday urged the western countries and United States to play their role for stability and peace in Afghanistan.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the America and allied countries had withdrawn the forces from Afghanistan, and now, there was need to work for development in the Afghan territory.

It was the responsibility of western nations and the US to help address Afghan issues, he stated. Unrest in Afghanistan could be harmful for the region and the West, he warned.

