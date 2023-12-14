'Mushahira' at Superior University Sargodha campus

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) A 'humorous Mushaira' was organised at the Superior University Sargodha campus with the aim of creating recreation among students, here on Thursday.

Country's renowned humorous poetry writer participated, in which Syed Suleman Gillani, Rehana Qamar, Fakhar Abbas, Ali Dar, Shabbir Butt and Dr. Tahir Shair made students laugh with their humorous poetry.

Director Superior University Sargodha Campus Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal addressed the ceremony and said that such a successful and humorous programme of this kind was a source of enjoyment for students along with getting education as well. The director said such programmes are conducted to increase the interest of the students in their studies so that their minds remain fresh.

At the ceremony, Professor Inam Khan and Madam in Aisha Manoor were awarded shields for their best performance.