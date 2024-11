Mushaira held at arts council

An annual mushaira in reference with ‘Yad-e-Iqbal’ was held under the aegis of Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad Division, here on Tuesday

Famous poets read their poetry in Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan auditorium. A large number of literature lovers attended the mushaira.