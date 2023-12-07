Mushaira held at Hamdard University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) A mushaira was held at Hamdard University’s Madinat al-Hikmah campus on Thursday in connection with the ongoing Student Week 2023.

The mushaira was presided over by Anwer Shaoor and the other poets who recited their verses on the occasion were Ajmal Siraj, Dr Fayyaz Vaid, Dr Iqbal Pirzada,, Dr Ambareen Haseeb Amber, Dr Habib Mustafa, Kamran Nafees, and Abdul Rehman Momin.

The University hosted the event in collaboration with the Jahan-e-Maseeha Adabi Forum and PharmEvo Pvt Ltd. Several students of the university also presented their verses during the mushaira.

A large number of students including teaching & non-teaching staff attended the event.

Registrar of the HU Kaleem Ahmed Ghias presented the shields to poets.