Mushaira held in DIKhan in connection with Derajat 2025 festival

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Various literary activities are going on under Derajat 2025 festival . In this regard, Mushaira was organized at the District Auditorium Dera Ismail Khan, in which various local poets as well as prominent poets from other cities participated.

About 30 poets presented their poems in the festival, which was well appreciated by the audience. The festival was attended by the Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Gandapur, sports Department Director of Operations Naimatullah Marwat, Deputy Director Jamshed Baloch, Regional Sports Officer Raziullah Bettani, Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi, media representatives, dignitaries of the area and a large number of people interested in literature and speech.

During the ceremony, Assistant Commissioner Fasih Ishaq Abbasi also presented a few poems, demonstrating his love for literature and speech, which were greatly appreciated by the audience.

Speaking at the end of the event , Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Khan Gandapur thanked all the poets, especially the guest poets from outside, and assured that whenever such a literary gathering is to be organized in the future, I will provide full cooperation.

He encouraged and thanked the female poets who joined the Mushaira gathering and said that I am happy and proud that women participated in all events such as tent pegging, horse riding, as well as art and literature, which is very welcome. He said that credit goes to the entire team who arrange this successful events . At the end of the ceremony, certificates and medals were distributed among all the poets.