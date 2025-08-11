Mushaira held to mark Jashn-e-Azadi at FDA complex

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) A mushaira in connection with the celebrations of Independence Day

and Ma'arka-e-Haq was held at the FDA complex here on Monday.

FDA acting Director General Qaiser Abbas Rind was the chief guest,

while the poetry festival was presided over by prominent poet Nusrat

Siddiqui. Local poet Shahzad Baig opened the mehfil with his beautiful poetry.

Acting DG Qaiser Abbas Rind welcomed the poets and expressed his

views that personalities related to knowledge and literature had played

their vital role in the Pakistan movement and through their exciting poetry,

writings and articles created a new spirit of awareness among the Muslims

of the subcontinent and increased the aspiration and quest for freedom.

He said that this time the Independence Day was being celebrated as a

victory in the Ma'arka-e-Haq and added that the entire Pakistani nation

stands with the armed forces.

He said that Pakistan army achieved a historic victory in Operation

Bunyanum Marsoos and made the nation proud.

The poets who presented their impressive poetry included Nusrat Siddiqui,

Shahzad Baig, Komal Joya, Fazia Sheikh Lubni Arain, Nasir Majeed, Hamid

Shakir, Kausar Ali Gul, Khawar Jilani, Ashfaq Babar and others.