Open Menu

Mushaira Held To Mark Jashn-e-Azadi At FDA Complex

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Mushaira held to mark Jashn-e-Azadi at FDA complex

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) A mushaira in connection with the celebrations of Independence Day

and Ma'arka-e-Haq was held at the FDA complex here on Monday.

FDA acting Director General Qaiser Abbas Rind was the chief guest,

while the poetry festival was presided over by prominent poet Nusrat

Siddiqui. Local poet Shahzad Baig opened the mehfil with his beautiful poetry.

Acting DG Qaiser Abbas Rind welcomed the poets and expressed his

views that personalities related to knowledge and literature had played

their vital role in the Pakistan movement and through their exciting poetry,

writings and articles created a new spirit of awareness among the Muslims

of the subcontinent and increased the aspiration and quest for freedom.

He said that this time the Independence Day was being celebrated as a

victory in the Ma'arka-e-Haq and added that the entire Pakistani nation

stands with the armed forces.

He said that Pakistan army achieved a historic victory in Operation

Bunyanum Marsoos and made the nation proud.

The poets who presented their impressive poetry included Nusrat Siddiqui,

Shahzad Baig, Komal Joya, Fazia Sheikh Lubni Arain, Nasir Majeed, Hamid

Shakir, Kausar Ali Gul, Khawar Jilani, Ashfaq Babar and others.

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final ..

UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final stage, overall victory at Tou ..

56 minutes ago
 ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz ..

ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in jail ..

1 hour ago
 PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,50 ..

PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,500 Points

2 hours ago
 UPCA bans Cricketer Yash Dayal from UP T20 League ..

UPCA bans Cricketer Yash Dayal from UP T20 League over rape allegations

2 hours ago
 ADFD: Strategic partner in advancing comprehensive ..

ADFD: Strategic partner in advancing comprehensive Arab development

2 hours ago
 Monsoon Rains to Intensify in Pakistan; Flood Advi ..

Monsoon Rains to Intensify in Pakistan; Flood Advisory Issued for Punjab

2 hours ago
PM Shehbaz approves appointment of new ambassadors ..

PM Shehbaz approves appointment of new ambassadors to UAE , Russia

2 hours ago
 Fawad Khan’s Bollywood film Abir Gulaal to relea ..

Fawad Khan’s Bollywood film Abir Gulaal to release on August 29

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global r ..

UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global reach

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year

Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year

3 hours ago
 Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest again ..

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest against Modi-led BJP govt, ECI

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan