Mushaira Held To Mark Jashn-e-Azadi At FDA Complex
Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2025 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) A mushaira in connection with the celebrations of Independence Day
and Ma'arka-e-Haq was held at the FDA complex here on Monday.
FDA acting Director General Qaiser Abbas Rind was the chief guest,
while the poetry festival was presided over by prominent poet Nusrat
Siddiqui. Local poet Shahzad Baig opened the mehfil with his beautiful poetry.
Acting DG Qaiser Abbas Rind welcomed the poets and expressed his
views that personalities related to knowledge and literature had played
their vital role in the Pakistan movement and through their exciting poetry,
writings and articles created a new spirit of awareness among the Muslims
of the subcontinent and increased the aspiration and quest for freedom.
He said that this time the Independence Day was being celebrated as a
victory in the Ma'arka-e-Haq and added that the entire Pakistani nation
stands with the armed forces.
He said that Pakistan army achieved a historic victory in Operation
Bunyanum Marsoos and made the nation proud.
The poets who presented their impressive poetry included Nusrat Siddiqui,
Shahzad Baig, Komal Joya, Fazia Sheikh Lubni Arain, Nasir Majeed, Hamid
Shakir, Kausar Ali Gul, Khawar Jilani, Ashfaq Babar and others.
