Mushaira held to pay tribute to Martyrs, 'Ghazis' in connection with Defence Day

A 'Milli Mushaira' here on Wednesday was held in connection with Pakistan Defence Day aiming to pay tributes to Martyrs, 'Ghazis' and National heroes at Pakistan National Council of the Arts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :A 'Milli Mushaira' here on Wednesday was held in connection with Pakistan Defence Day aiming to pay tributes to Martyrs, 'Ghazis' and National heroes at Pakistan National Council of the Arts.

Caretaker Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi was the chief guest and Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah was guest of honour on the occasion.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi said that 6th September was a milestone in history of the country.

On this day in 1965, the armed forces and people of Pakistan thwarted the enemy's nefarious designs, he added.

The minister said that the courage and valour, the armed forces demonstrated had no parallel in history.

Addressing the participants, Jamal Shah said that the nation saluted the martyrs and 'Ghazi' who gave supreme sacrifices for the defence and security of the motherland.

The minister said that national level literary conference on linguistics and folk literature would be organized soon, aiming to promote literature and folk literary heritage.

He said that the conference would offer a platform for regional literary academies from across the country and academicians to present and discuss the languages, cultures and literature.

The "Mushaira" was jointly organized by Pakistan academy of Letters, National Language Promotion Department and Pakistan National Council of the Arts.

The event was attended by a large number of eminent poets including Prof Jalil Aali, Ali Akbar Abass, Dr Inamul Haq Javeid, Naseem Sehar, Zia ud Din Naeem, Qayum Tahir, Manzar Naqvi, Ayesha Masood Malik, Rehman Hafeez, Abida Taqi, Shakeel Jazeb, Nusrat Masood, Junaid Azhar, Dur e Shehwar Tuseef, Dr. Shazia Akbar, Akbar Khan Niazi, Wafa Chishti, Anjum Saleemi, Iqbal Hussain Afkar, Sarwan Sindhi, Rashid Abbasi, Muhammad Latif, Shakoor Ahsan, Nasir Bashir, Zakir Rehman and Muhammad Imran.

Joint Secretary National Heritage and Culture Muzafar Ali Burki, Director General PNCA Muhammad Ayub Jamali, Chairman PAL Najiba Arif and DG NLPD Prof Saleem Mazhar were also present on the occasion.