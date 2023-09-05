Open Menu

Mushaira Held To Pay Tribute To Martyrs, Ghazis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2023 | 11:46 PM

Mushaira held to pay tribute to Martyrs, Ghazis

A Milli Mushaira was held in connection with Pakistan Defence Day aiming to pay tribute to Martyrs, 'Ghazis', and National heroes here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ):A Milli Mushaira was held in connection with Pakistan Defence Day aiming to pay tribute to Martyrs, 'Ghazis', and National heroes here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts.

Caretaker Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi was the chief guest and Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah was the guest of honour on the occasion.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi said that the 6th of September is a milestone in our history.

On this day in 1965, the armed forces and people of Pakistan thwarted the enemy's nefarious designs, he added.

He said that the courage and valour they demonstrated have no parallel in history.

Addressing the participants, Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah said that the nation salutes the martyrs and 'Ghazi' who gave supreme sacrifices for the defence and security of the motherland.

He said that a national-level literary conference on linguistics and folk literature would be organized soon, aiming to promote literature and folk literary heritage.

He said that the conference would offer a platform for regional literary academies from across the country and academicians to present and discuss the languages, cultures, and literature.

Milli Mushaira was jointly organized by the Pakistan academy of Letters, the National Language Promotion Department, and the Pakistan National Council of the Arts.

The event was presided by prominent scholar Ihsan Akbar and moderated by Mahboob Zafar, and was attended by a large number of eminent poets including Prof Jalil Aali, Ali Akbar Abass, Dr Inamul Haq Javeid, Naseem Sehar, Zia ud Din Naeem, Qayum Tahir, Manzar Naqvi, Ayesha Masood Malik, Rehman Hafeez, Abida Taqi, Shakeel Jazeb, Nusrat Masood, Junaid Azhar, Dur e Shehwar Tuseef, Dr. Shazia Akbar, Akbar Khan Niazi, Wafa Chishti, Anjum Saleemi, Iqbal Hussain Afkar, Sarwan Sindhi, Rashid Abbasi, Muhammad Latif, Shakoor Ahsan, Nasir Bashir, Zakir Rehman and Muhammad Imran.

