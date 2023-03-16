Mushaira in Attock

UrduPoint.com

A Mushaira was held in the District Council Hall regarding the celebration of Spring and Punjab Culture Day, presided over by the well-known jurist and literary figure Sheikh Ahsan-Ud-Din

A Mushaira was held in the District Council Hall regarding the celebration of Spring and Punjab Culture Day, presided over by the well-known jurist and literary figure Sheikh Ahsan-Ud-Din.

The well-known poet Maheen Malik, Afifah Khan Saduzai, Javed Jadoon, Anjam were present in the ceremony.

Salimi, Mushtaq Azim, Rifat Waheed, Nusrat Bukhari, Nazakat Ali Nazak and other local poets also participated. The poets, especially Maheen Malik, received great applause by reciting the best words.

