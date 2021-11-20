'Mushaira' in connection with the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak to be held at Arts Council

A Punjabi Mushaira in connection with the 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji will be held at Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi (PACR) on Sunday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :A Punjabi Mushaira in connection with the 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji will be held at Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi (PACR) on Sunday.

According to PACR spokesman, Poets belonging to the Sikh community, besides representatives of local literary organizations, will participate in the poetry session at the PACR's Adabi Bhetak.

Director Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed said that the purpose of Mushaira was to express solidarity with the Sikh community.

He informed that Adbi Bethak of the Arts Council was inaugurated last week, and this would be the first Mushaira to be held there.

Waqar said that apart from the representatives of literary organizations, citizens would also be allowed to participate in the Mushaira.