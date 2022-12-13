RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :A mushaira was organized at the Punjab Arts Council in honour of the well-known Karachi-based poet, Neel Ahmed.

The famous poet, fiction writer and columnist Farkhunda Shamim presided over the event while Nasir Ali Nasir performed the host duties.

Speaking on the occasion, Farkhunda said that establishing the Punjab Tea House by Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed was a unique gift to poets.

She added that tea house would be a new chapter in promoting literature.

Farkhanda Shamim congratulated Waqar Ahmed, Anjum Salimi and Nasir Ali Nasir for completing 260 seats and showered them with lots of love and prayers.

Neel Ahmed, on the occasion, appreciated the selfless services of PAC Rawalpindi and said that Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed and Anjum Salimi deserve congratulations who ensured the establishment of Punjab tea house "Adabi bathek" and literary seats for poets and writers.

Abdul Qadir Taban, Anjum Salimi, Zafar Iqbal Shaheen,Imran Aami, Aqeel Shah, Javed Jadoon, Zeeshan Haider, Ali Babar, Hasan Farooq, Zeeshan Murtaza, Atiq Ahmed, Intizar Syed, Muhammad Umar Khan, Allah Razi Rajput, Junaid Rajput and Nasir Ali Nasir presented their kalam, which were well received by the audience.