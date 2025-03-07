Mushaira in memory of Saleemuzzaman Siddiqui held at ICCBS-UoK

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) at the University of Karachi has organized its Annual Mushaira (Symposium of urdu poetry) in memory of the eminent scientist Prof. Dr. Saleemuzzaman Siddiqui.

Renowned literary figure and poet Firasat Rizvi presided over the event, while Ms. Nasim Nazish was the chief guest, and Tahir Azeem from Bahrain was the guest of honor.

The Mushaira was skillfully moderated by Dr. Jafar Askari, while hundreds of students, scientists, teachers, and staff enthusiastically participated in the literary event.

Other poets who captivated the audience were Khalid Moeen, Prof. Dr. Fayyaz Vaid, Noman Jafari, Haider Hasnain Jaleesi, Kashif Hussain Ghair, Zaheer Abbas, Jauhar Abbas, Syed Faizal Mehmood, and Rakhshanda Rahman from Houston.

Firasat Rizvi said that the annual Mushaira of the ICCBS has become the largest literary gathering at the University of Karachi and one of the best-organized Mushairas in the metropolis.