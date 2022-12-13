UrduPoint.com

Mushaira Organised To Mark 70 Years Of Pak-Japan Diplomatic Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2022 | 09:32 PM

Mushaira organised to mark 70 years of Pak-Japan diplomatic ties

The Arts Council of Pakistan here organized the '35th Annual Urdu Haiku Mushaira' titled 70th Anniversary of Friendship in connection with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Japan.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The Arts Council of Pakistan here organized the '35th Annual urdu Haiku Mushaira' titled 70th Anniversary of Friendship in connection with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Japan.

Haiku Mushaira was moderated by Ruksana Saba and Shahdab-ud-din Shahb. Among others Mahmood Sham, Wazahat Naseem, Dr Shadab Ehsani and Safdar Siddique Razi recited poems in Japanese language.

