Musharraf Announces Official Social Media Handles

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2022 | 06:34 PM

Musharraf announces official social media handles

Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf on Monday announced his official social media handles registered at Twitter and Facebook

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf on Monday announced his official social media handles registered at Twitter and Facebook.

Pervez Musharaf, in a tweet, shared a notification mentioning that his official social media platforms Twitter: www.twitter.com/P_Musharraf/ and Facebook: www.facebook.com/pervezmusharraf.

