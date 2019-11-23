UrduPoint.com
Musharraf Challenged Court's Orders Of Reserving Verdict In Lahore High Court

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 10:27 PM

Former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court challenging special court's orders of reserving its verdict in high treason case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court challenging special court's orders of reserving its verdict in high treason case.

Advocate Khawaja Ahmad Tariq Raheem on behalf of Pervez Musharraf filed the petition, stating that orders of reserving verdict in the high treason case was unconstitutional.

The court was requested to suspend the orders and stay the trial proceedings till Pervez Musharraf 's recovery from illness.

The court was also requested for constitution of an impartial medical board for him.

On November 19 the special court reserved its verdict in high treason case against Pervez Musharraf, which was scheduled to be announced on November 28.

