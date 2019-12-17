Musharraf has right to appeal against verdict: Aitzaz

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Barrister Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan Tuesday said former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf had the right to appeal against the Special Court's verdict giving him the capital punishment in the high treason case.

Musharraf's lawyers in the appeal could raise the objection as to why only their client was sentenced in the case and not the others who were in the then government, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The former president could not be given the capital punishment because it was a split 2-1 judgment of the Special Court, he added.

He said Musharraf could get exemption from court appearance during the proceedings on his appeal on account of his illness.