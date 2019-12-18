UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Musharraf Is Critically Ill, Can’t Meet Anyone: Doctors

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 02:12 PM

Musharraf is critically ill, can’t meet anyone: Doctors

The sources say that the former military ruler has again been admitted to the hospital after his condition deteriorated further.

Dubai: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2019) Former military ruler Pervez Musharraf was critically ill and was admitted to a local hospital in Dubai, the local media’s reports said here on Wednesday.

According to the details, the doctors restrained party workers and friends of the former military ruler from meeting him in the hospital.

Disappointed Musharraf gave his reaction on the verdict of the special court and called it “very awful”.

A three-member Special Court headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth sentenced former military dictator Pervez Musharraf to death in high treason case for imposing emergency in the country on Nov 3, 2007.

Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor rejected the Special Court’s verdict against former President General (retired) Pervez Musharraf and said that he cannot be “traitor” at any cost. The ISPR hoped that the matter would be decided in light of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The Federal government rejected the Special Court’s decision and decided to challenge it before the Appellate court, saying that legal formalities were not fulfilled in formation of the special court and that he was not even heard in the case.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar High Court Pervez Musharraf ISPR Dubai Dictator Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Court

Recent Stories

The best strategy to be applied against Sri-Lanka ..

22 minutes ago

KP IGP for community-oriented policing system in m ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's SAFMAR Refutes Claims of Searches in Foun ..

2 minutes ago

Mexico Seized 294 Tonnes of Drugs, 9,700 Weapons O ..

2 minutes ago

One dies, another hurt in road mishap in Khanewal

2 minutes ago

Station House Officer (SHO) Sadar awarded prize i ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.