Musharraf is critically ill, can’t meet anyone: Doctors

The sources say that the former military ruler has again been admitted to the hospital after his condition deteriorated further.

Dubai: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2019) Former military ruler Pervez Musharraf was critically ill and was admitted to a local hospital in Dubai, the local media’s reports said here on Wednesday.

According to the details, the doctors restrained party workers and friends of the former military ruler from meeting him in the hospital.

Disappointed Musharraf gave his reaction on the verdict of the special court and called it “very awful”.

A three-member Special Court headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth sentenced former military dictator Pervez Musharraf to death in high treason case for imposing emergency in the country on Nov 3, 2007.

Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor rejected the Special Court’s verdict against former President General (retired) Pervez Musharraf and said that he cannot be “traitor” at any cost. The ISPR hoped that the matter would be decided in light of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The Federal government rejected the Special Court’s decision and decided to challenge it before the Appellate court, saying that legal formalities were not fulfilled in formation of the special court and that he was not even heard in the case.