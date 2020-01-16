UrduPoint.com
Musharraf Moves Supreme Court Against Special Court Judgment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 09:39 PM

Former President General (R) Pervez Mushaaraf on Thursday moved a petition to the Supreme Court challenging the special court's judgment against him in the high treason case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Former President General (R) Pervez Mushaaraf on Thursday moved a petition to the Supreme Court challenging the special court's judgment against him in the high treason case.

He said he had not been intentionally absent from the proceedings of the special court as he had been facing health issues.

The former president said he had attained a permission to travel abroad for treatment which was also accepted by the special court but convicted him in absentia.

He accused that the prosecution in the special court against him was 'selective.

He said he was not an absconder. The prosecution had failed to prove its charges against him, he added.

He said the then government did not seek approval from the cabinet and legal requirements were not fulfilled in establishment of the special court.

The former president said Pakistan became among the four fastest developing countries of Asia during his regime.

He said the former prime minister Benazir Bhutto's case was also considered in his absentia.

