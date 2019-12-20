Musharraf not given fair trial: Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Friday said the planned systematic campaign launched against the Pakistan Armed Forces by vested elements was aimed at destabilizing the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) : Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Friday said the planned systematic campaign launched against the Pakistan Armed Forces by vested elements was aimed at destabilizing the country.

Talking to the media here, he said the death sentence given to former president Pervez Musharraf was contrary to fair trial as all those, who had supported him in enforcing emergency in Pakistan, had never been tried. Para-66 of the detailed verdict in the Musharraf treason case was against Islamic Shariah, which did not allow humiliation of any corpse.

Ashrafi said the elements, who were creating rift among state institutions were not sincere to the homeland as it was aimed creating anarchy in the country.

He said if Pervez Musharraf had committed any crime, he should have been tried in accordance with the law and Constitution.

To a question, Ashrafi said Pakistan was respected by the whole Muslim world and the endeavours of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for the Ummah unity were not liked by the enemies of Pakistan.

He said the PUC's Central Executive Council would meet on December 22 to discuss the prevailing situation in the country. The PUC would arrange the 'Pakistan Stability Conference' in Islamabad on December 25.