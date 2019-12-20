UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Musharraf Not Given Fair Trial: Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 10:13 PM

Musharraf not given fair trial: Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Friday said the planned systematic campaign launched against the Pakistan Armed Forces by vested elements was aimed at destabilizing the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Friday said the planned systematic campaign launched against the Pakistan Armed Forces by vested elements was aimed at destabilizing the country.

Talking to the media here, he said the death sentence given to former president Pervez Musharraf was contrary to fair trial as all those, who had supported him in enforcing emergency in Pakistan, had never been tried. Para-66 of the detailed verdict in the Musharraf treason case was against Islamic Shariah, which did not allow humiliation of any corpse.

Ashrafi said the elements, who were creating rift among state institutions were not sincere to the homeland as it was aimed creating anarchy in the country.

He said if Pervez Musharraf had committed any crime, he should have been tried in accordance with the law and Constitution.

To a question, Ashrafi said Pakistan was respected by the whole Muslim world and the endeavours of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for the Ummah unity were not liked by the enemies of Pakistan.

He said the PUC's Central Executive Council would meet on December 22 to discuss the prevailing situation in the country. The PUC would arrange the 'Pakistan Stability Conference' in Islamabad on December 25.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Pervez Musharraf Musharraf Treason Case Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa December Muslim Media All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

China's pharma market to gain 30% global share by ..

2 minutes ago

Nasir Hussain visits St. Joseph Church

2 minutes ago

All Parties Must Urgently De-Escalate Violence in ..

2 minutes ago

France add Ukraine, Finland to Euro 2020 preparati ..

2 minutes ago

Poland approves bill aimed at punishing judges

8 minutes ago

Cricket: South Africa A v England scores

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.