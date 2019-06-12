Musharraf on wheel chair, cannot walk: Lawyer

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

A three-member Special Court bench headed by Justice Tahira Safdar heard the high treason case against Musharraf.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th June, 2019) Former President Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf is sick while he is fast losing weight, his counsel informed the court on Wednesday.

Advocate Salman Safdar, counsel for Pervez Musharraf, submitted another plea to adjourn high treason case.

Musharraf’s counsel said that his client is shedding weight due to illness. He also informed that Musharraf is using a wheelchair and cannot walk. He said that the doctors had advised him to avoid travelling due to his health issues.

Salman Safdar requested the court to give another chance to Musharraf so he can appear before the court.

The prosecution raised objections over the plea.

The court ordered to take Musharraf’s statement through video link.

The court has reserved the plea on adjournment plea.

Pervez Musharraf is facing a treason trial under Article 6 of the Constitution as well as Section 2 of the High Treason Act on a complaint moved by the Federal government.

However, 76-year-old Musharraf is suffering from several diseases, including a life-threatening disease.