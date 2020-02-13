UrduPoint.com
Musharraf Submits Appeal In Supreme Court Against Registrar Office Objections

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 11:41 PM

Former president Pervez Musharraf on Thursday submitted an appeal in the Supreme Court against objections of the Registrar Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Former president Pervez Musharraf on Thursday submitted an appeal in the Supreme Court against objections of the Registrar Office.

The Registrar's Office had objected to the appeal against the death sentence. The Special Court had awarded five times capital punishment to Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case. The appeal against the objections was filed through the Advocate-on-Record.

The Registrar's Office had objected that the appeal could not be filed without surrendering before the court.

The application stated that Pervez Musharraf could not be described as a fugitive of the law.

The petition stated that Pervez Musharraf went abroad for treatment with the approval of Interior Ministry which was complainant in the high treason case. Musharraf, 76, suffered from a rare disease, it added.

It said the Supreme Court had ruled in a judgement that there should be a continuation in trial.

The petition stated that the Special Court announced decision in Musharraf's absence, therefore, hearing on appeal should also be made in absence.

The petition pleaded that in the Special Court's decision, the mention of hanging the body in D Chowk should be corrected.

