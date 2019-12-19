Musharraf’s body be ganged in D-Chowk for three days, Special court issues detailed verdict in high treason case.

(@fidahassanain)

The Special Court has issues written judgment on Musharraf’s death sentence, with dissenting note of a judge who acquitted the former military dictator from the treason charges and held that the prosecution failed to establish the case.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2019) The Special Court has issued detailed judgment on high treason case against former military ruler, holding that body of the former military dictator Pervez Musharraf be hanged in D-Chowk for three days if he died before execution of his death sentence.

The Special Court headed by Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and comprising Justice Nazar Akbar of the Sindh High Court and Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court issued 179 pages detailed judgments in high treason case against former military dictator Pervez Musharraf.

“If Musharraf dies before execution of his death sentence, his body should be brought to D-Chowk and be hanged there for three days for committing treason aganst the state,” held Justice Seth and Justice Karim in their joint decision, with dissenting note of Justice Akbar of Sindh High Court who acquitted Pervez Musharraf of treason charges.

The court also held that all those who facilitated him in this unlawful act must also be brought to justice. “The execution of the sentence must be ensured,” said the detailed judgment. “The guilt of the accused has been proven beyond any shadow of doubt,” held the two judges of the special court.

The court further held that the constitution of Pakistan is an agreement between state and the citizens which cannot be violated, while in this high treason case, an officer wearing uniform committed this gross violation of the constitution.

Aitzaz Ahsan, the top lawyer of the country, was also quoted by the court in its judgment in which they said that he received a call from the then General Kiyani to end the lawyers movement in 2007.

On Tuesday, the special court headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, comprising Justice Nazar Akbar of Sindh High Court and Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court announced a short order in high treason case and declared Pervez Musharraf as “traitor” for imposing emergency in the country.

Former military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf was granted death sentence by the Special bench in high treason case for imposing emergency in the country on Nov 3, 2007, removing judges and putting them behind bars. The bench gave split-decision with the ration of 2:1 as one judge opposed death sentence to the former military chief.

Pakistan military showed strong reaction on the verdict of the Special Court against the former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, saying that “Musharraf can’t be traitor as he fought wars for Pakistan,”. DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said that the decision was not in accordance with the law as Musharraf was not heard by the Special Court. “There is anger and anguish among the armed forces due to the verdict against Pervez Musharraf,” said the released issued by the DG ISPR.