Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th December, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain has said conviction of Pervez Musharraf has hurt ever sepoy standing on the border to offer sacrifice of his life.In a statement issued here today (Wednesday), Ch Shujat Hussain said that be it General Musharraf or any other army jawan, ability, feelings and sentiments of love for the country and the nation are imbibed in him extensively, there are thousands of instances since 1947 up to now that our army jawans had offered their lives for the country and the nation and defended the motherland."We should also be concerned about sentiments and feelings of that sepoy who is countering every trick of the enemy army on every border including Siachen in the defence of the motherland and offering sacrifice of his life, we should also be caring about when performing his duties in far flung areas when he comes to know that his commander-in-chief is being termed as traitor then what will he feel, army chief of any country does not become easily", he added .

He said that some people on the basis of their false and fake ability are misleading the people, try to highlight their false ability against the army in the debates while sitting in their drawing rooms and in tv shows, Musharraf fought two wars, today those people are raising hue and cry of treason against him had taken oath from him, people should be watchful of misled people and safeguard their defenders from such false people.He said that the people should remember the sacrifices of the defenders of the country, negative propaganda against Pak Army only and alone benefits our enemy country who is taking full advantage of it.