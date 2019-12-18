UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Musharraf's Conviction Hurts Soldiers Guarding Borders: Ch Shujat Hussain

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 10:15 PM

Musharraf's conviction hurts soldiers guarding borders: Ch Shujat Hussain

Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain has said conviction of Pervez Musharraf has hurt ever sepoy standing on the border to offer sacrifice of his life

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th December, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain has said conviction of Pervez Musharraf has hurt ever sepoy standing on the border to offer sacrifice of his life.In a statement issued here today (Wednesday), Ch Shujat Hussain said that be it General Musharraf or any other army jawan, ability, feelings and sentiments of love for the country and the nation are imbibed in him extensively, there are thousands of instances since 1947 up to now that our army jawans had offered their lives for the country and the nation and defended the motherland."We should also be concerned about sentiments and feelings of that sepoy who is countering every trick of the enemy army on every border including Siachen in the defence of the motherland and offering sacrifice of his life, we should also be caring about when performing his duties in far flung areas when he comes to know that his commander-in-chief is being termed as traitor then what will he feel, army chief of any country does not become easily", he added .

He said that some people on the basis of their false and fake ability are misleading the people, try to highlight their false ability against the army in the debates while sitting in their drawing rooms and in tv shows, Musharraf fought two wars, today those people are raising hue and cry of treason against him had taken oath from him, people should be watchful of misled people and safeguard their defenders from such false people.He said that the people should remember the sacrifices of the defenders of the country, negative propaganda against Pak Army only and alone benefits our enemy country who is taking full advantage of it.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Pervez Musharraf Army Hue Turkish Lira Border Muslim TV From Love

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festiv ..

47 minutes ago

US Joint Chiefs Chair, Russian Counterpart Talk St ..

2 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Asian Foot ..

1 hour ago

Arabic language lessons launched on Madrasa platfo ..

1 hour ago

Empower sets clear vision to keep up with urban gr ..

1 hour ago

Khursheed Shah released from NAB detention

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.