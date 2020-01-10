A Lahore High Court three-member bench on Friday, adjourning hearing of a petition filed by former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf challenging the formation and proceedings of the special court in high treason case, till January 13, sought summary for formation of special court and other relevant documents from the federal government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :A Lahore High Court three-member bench on Friday, adjourning hearing of a petition filed by former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf challenging the formation and proceedings of the special court in high treason case, till January 13, sought summary for formation of special court and other relevant documents from the Federal government.

The bench headed by Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and comprising Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti and Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Masood Jahangir heard the petition.

At the start of the proceedings, Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, as amicus curiae (friend of the court), commenced his arguments and questioned the formation of special court.

He submitted that as per Article 6 and the Acts of 1973 and 1976, the federal government was required to decide whether or not to file a complaint, and then constitute a special court and also to authorize a person to file a complaint before the special court.

He submitted that, after the 18th Amendment in the year 2010, the federal government had been defined as the "Prime Minister" and "the Cabinet". It means that any act by the federal government must be through a decision by the prime minister and the cabinet, otherwise, it was unlawful, he added.

He submitted that in this case, there was no cabinet decision to institute proceedings against General (retd) Musharraf for high treason nor was there any cabinet decision for the constitution of the special court or authorizing a person for filing of a complaint.

Instead, he submitted, that the notification for the constitution of the special court was issued by the then Law Ministry without any cabinet decision backing it.

Zafar also pointed out that the notification stated that the constitution of the special court was in consultation with the then chief justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan whereas under the Constitution and the Acts of 1973 and 1976, there was no role of the then Chief Justice for constitution of the Special Court.

He contended that, in the light of these arguments, the constitution of the special court was illegal and, as such, all steps taken by the special court including the judgement were illegal, unlawful and void ab initio.

He also argued that the complaint was filed by the then interior secretary but there was no decision after 2010 in which the cabinet had authorized the interior secretary to file the complaint, hence, the condition precedent for the jurisdiction of the special court was also missing.

Barrister Zafar then went on to argue that the offence for which General (retd) Musharraf had been charged was the offence of holding the Constitution in abeyance and the date of occurrence was the year 2007.

He showed to the Court that the words "abeyance" or "suspension" were added in Article 6 of the Constitution through the 18th Amendment in the year 2010 but were non-existent in the year 2007.

He pointed out that under Article 12 of the Constitution there could not be a retrospective punishment for something which was not an offence at the time it was committed.

Responding to a court query, he argued that the federal government had no jurisdiction to invoke the provisions of 1973 Act or constitute a Special Court to try General (retd) Musharraf for holding the Constitution in abeyance in 2007 when the offence of abeyance was actually created in the year 2010.

Zafar also argued that the offence of high treason was always a joint offence as one person could not be deemed to have committed any abrogation or subversion of the Constitution.

Accordingly, the federal government could only file a complaint against the entire set of people who were involved in committing any offence of high treason and could not pick and choose only one person to institute the case, he added.

He submitted that the process of initiation of the case and the complaint against one person while leaving all the rest out of it, makes the complaint itself unlawful and illegal and no court could have jurisdiction on the basis of an invalid complaint.

He argued that Section 9 of the 1976 Act, under which trial in absentia took place of General (retd) Musharraf, was violative of Article 10-A of the Constitution which provides that every person was entitled to a fair trial.

He submitted that if Section 9 was declared ultra vires then that would have consequences on the final outcome of the judgement passed by the special court. He submitted that the trial in absentia was abhorrent to all criminal justice system under the Pakistani law.

Barrister Syed Ali Zafar in addition submitted that Article 6(3) of the Constitution provided that the parliament would make laws.

However, when the new offences were added and original Article 6 was amended vide the 18th Amendment in the year 2010, the parliament did not pass any laws providing for punishment of such new additions which means that the entire proceedings before the special court are void ab initio, he added.

He also submitted that the special court has to follow the provisions of Cr.PC under which in case of a complaint, the complainant must be examined first and thereafter the enquiry can be held under the directions of the Court and the trial takes place thereafter.

He pointed out that in this case, the enquiry was ordered by the then prime minister who had his own personal reasons against General (retd) Musharraf and this was done before even the constitution of the special court. In fact when the Special Court was constituted, the Special Court did not examine the complaint nor ordered any enquiry but rather immediately framed the charges and began the trial, he added. He submitted that this was the jurisdictional error which was challenged by the court.

Subsequently, on conclusion of arguments by amicus curiae, the bench adjourned that matter for Monday to enable the federal law officer to file some relevant documents referred to in the course of arguments and to conclude his arguments.