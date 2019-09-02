Mushira held to express solidarity with Kashmiri people

A poetry recital was arranged to pay tribute to the struggle of Kashmiri people for their right of self-determination at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :A poetry recital was arranged to pay tribute to the struggle of Kashmiri people for their right of self-determination at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) here on Monday.

The ceremony was presided over by senior poet and critic Khawar Ijaz.

Javed Ahmed, Mehmooda Ghazia and Raja Abdul Qayyum were chief guests while Dr Farhat Abbas, Hassan Abbas Raza and Fozia Sahar Malik were guests of honor.

The poets include president Ahbab-e-Qalam Ali Asghar Samar, Javed Ahmed, Raja Abdul Qayyum, Mehmooda Ghazia, Dr Farhat Abbas, Saeedo Bakhtawar, Shaheen Awan, Farkhanda Shamim, Zara Batool, Zafar Iqbal Anjum, Khalid Saeed, Farhana Ali, Dr Fozia Sahar, Wafa Chishti, Naseem-e-Sahar, Ejaz Hussain Bhatti, Abdullah Kamal, Irfan Khani, Faisal Malik, Tahir Baloch, Sultan Harfi and others recited their poetry against Indian atrocities in IOK.