UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mushraff Convicted For Treason,not Traitor; Sh Rasheed

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 05:35 PM

Mushraff convicted for treason,not traitor; Sh Rasheed

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Wednesday expressed that Pakistan was the encampment of the Kashmiri people and Moodi has made a historical blunder by changing the status of occupied Kashmir

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Wednesday expressed that Pakistan was the encampment of the Kashmiri people and Moodi has made a historical blunder by changing the status of occupied Kashmir.

While speaking on the death anniversary of kashmiri leader Chaudary Ghulam Abass,the Minister said that special court verdict to declare former Chief of Army Staff as traitor would widen the gap among the institutions and there is time that all institutions should shun their differences.

Rasheed said that declaring the winner of Siachen and Kargil wars as traitor is not wise and those who looted the country have been at large.

He said he had never seen such as strong reaction from the Army spokesman in his political tenure and predicated that situation could worsen in coming days if not controlled timely and wisely by all institutions.

The Minister said that Kashmiri struggle could not be materialized without giving blood and the slogan that "Kashmir would become Pakistan" needed "blood".

He said he closely monitoring the struggle of Kashmiri people and those who consider Kashmiri people fool were fool themselves, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army All From Blood Court

Recent Stories

Syria's Muallem to Attend Moscow Intergovernmental ..

33 seconds ago

Zakir Hussain Hockey tournament: Semi-finals line- ..

38 seconds ago

Iran Delays Spanish Military Chief's Flight From K ..

44 seconds ago

NAB opposes removal of Maryam Nawaz’s name from ..

16 minutes ago

Malaysian PM rejects “Saudis’ concerns” abou ..

44 minutes ago

China support int'l Chinese language education pro ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.