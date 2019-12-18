Mushraff convicted for treason,not traitor; Sh Rasheed

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Wednesday expressed that Pakistan was the encampment of the Kashmiri people and Moodi has made a historical blunder by changing the status of occupied Kashmir

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Wednesday expressed that Pakistan was the encampment of the Kashmiri people and Moodi has made a historical blunder by changing the status of occupied Kashmir.

While speaking on the death anniversary of kashmiri leader Chaudary Ghulam Abass,the Minister said that special court verdict to declare former Chief of Army Staff as traitor would widen the gap among the institutions and there is time that all institutions should shun their differences.

Rasheed said that declaring the winner of Siachen and Kargil wars as traitor is not wise and those who looted the country have been at large.

He said he had never seen such as strong reaction from the Army spokesman in his political tenure and predicated that situation could worsen in coming days if not controlled timely and wisely by all institutions.

The Minister said that Kashmiri struggle could not be materialized without giving blood and the slogan that "Kashmir would become Pakistan" needed "blood".

He said he closely monitoring the struggle of Kashmiri people and those who consider Kashmiri people fool were fool themselves, he added.