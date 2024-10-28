- Home
Mushroom Cultivation Enhances Agricultural Economy, Contribute To Healthier Society: Governor Kundi
Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday emphasized that leveraging mushroom cultivation can enhance the agricultural economy and contribute to a healthier society through increased consumption of organic products.
The Governor expressed these views while attending a one-day Mushroom Festival, organized by Discover Pakistan in collaboration with the Lahore Organic Village and the Agri-Tourism Development Corporation in Lahore.
The Governor received a warm welcome upon his arrival, with Discover Pakistan CEO Dr. Qaiser Rafiq presenting him with a bouquet, accompanied by traditional horse dancing and drum beats.
During his visit, Governor Kundi toured the stalls featuring mushroom products and value-added items, expressing great enjoyment for the flavors of various mushroom-based foods. With over a hundred stalls showcasing different types of mushrooms, he praised the hard work of mushroom farmers.
The festival organizers and farmers were pleasantly surprised to learn that Governor Kundi has a deep understanding of mushroom production and nutrition.
He also revealed that a portion of land at the Governor House has been allocated for regular mushroom cultivation.
Encouraging farmers to cultivate mushrooms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Governor Kundi assured them of land allocation and all possible support.
He commended the establishment of the Lahore Organic Village, praising Dr. Rafiq's initiative and recognizing the monthly agricultural product festivals as commendable.
The Governor extended a formal invitation to Dr. Rafiq to visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, expressing a desire for similar organic villages to be established in major cities, including Peshawar. He assured full cooperation for these projects.
Dr. Rafiq thanked the Governor and presented him with a commemorative shield in appreciation of his support.
Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi paid his visit at the shrine of Hazrat Ali Hajvery, also known as Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).
The Governor offered a chadar (a ceremonial cloth) and scattered flowers at the shrine. He prayed for the peace and stability of the country during his visit.
Similarly, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi was honored with a distinguished dinner hosted by former Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Sardar Muhammad Sabtain Khan.
The event provided an opportunity to discuss the political, economic, and security situation in the country, including matters pertinent to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Sardar Sabtain commended the Governor for his efforts in the construction of the Dera Ismail Khan-Kalorkot bridge, emphasizing its significance in enhancing public connectivity and promoting economic activities between the two provinces.
He said that Dera Ismail Khan and Mianwali are part of the Saraiki region, highlighting the need for joint efforts to ensure peace, development, and prosperity in the area.
The former speaker also praised the Governor's initiatives in women empowerment and youth engagement, recognizing their role in enhancing the soft image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
In response, Governor Kundi expressed gratitude to Sardar Muhammad Sabtain Khan for the gracious hospitality, saying that their relationship is built on a foundation of friendship and mutual respect alongside their political ties.
He emphasized the importance of experienced politicians like Sardar Sabtain, who possess the political insight necessary to address the challenges facing the nation and its people.
