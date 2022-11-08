Mushroom cultivation shows affirmative results in Landikotal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The Agriculture Department of district Khyber has achieved many encouraging results from mushroom cultivation in areas including Shahkas, Warmando Mela, Ghundi, Mulla Gori, and Gudar as the first crop was ready for harvest and sale in the market.

DG Agriculture for Merged Districts, Murad Ali Khan, and District Director Khyber, Zia ul islam Dawar told media persons that the experiment of cultivating the mushroom crop in tribal areas was much successful as its first crop was ready for harvest that would soon be sold in the market.

DG Agriculture, Khyber said a big quantity of mushrooms could be cultivated on a small piece of land that would greatly benefit the farmers of tribal districts.

For this purpose, he said hundreds of tribal farmers have been imparted necessary training.

He said the moderate weather condition of the tribal belt, especially in Jamrud, was much apposite for the cultivation of mushrooms and arranging its final product for the sale.

On the occasion Field, Assistant Naveed Khan Afridi visited the mushroom farms of Salahuddin Khan in the Shahkas area of Jamrud which was established under the Agriculture Transformation Plan for superfood mushroom cultivation.

He said the structure of the mushrooms cultivated in Jamrud consisted of pores, having a meat-like texture adding that local people would soon receive benefits of its cultivation.