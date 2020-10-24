Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani condoles the death of mother of president APC

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and MNA Ali Khan Jadoon Saturday condoled the death of the mother of Amir Shahzad president Abbottabad Press Club.

Both have attended the funeral prayer of the mother of Amir Shahzad and also offered Fatiha at Supply AbbottabadMushtaq Ahmed Ghani and Ali Khan in their condolence message to the bereaved family and president APC expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of his mother.

Speaker prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength and courage to him and other members of the family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity. PTI member national assembly Ali Khan Jadoon also prayed for the departed soul