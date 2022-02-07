Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar posted as new DSP Qasimabad

Inspector General of Sindh Police Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar has posted Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Israr Ahmed Brohi as the new Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Qasimabad, said a notification issued on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Sindh Police Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar has posted Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Israr Ahmed Brohi as the new Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Qasimabad, said a notification issued on Monday.

The posting of Israr Ahmed Brohi was made after the murder of Deputy Superintendent of Police of Qasimabad Sub-Division Faiz Muhammad Dayo last week.

The post was lying vacant since DSP Dayo was shot dead by his own guard police constable Asif Ali Chandio during patrolling in Qasimabad on February 3.

The IGP Sindh has also posted DSP Abdul Khaliq Jathial as SDPO Hali Road in Hyderabad and DSP Shahid Ali Qureshi as SDPO Aamri in Jamshoro district.