Mushtaq Butt Pay Tribute To Sheikh Abdul Aziz, 114 People
Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2024 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Secretary for Information Mushtaq Ahmad Butt on Saturday paid tribute Sheikh Abdul Aziz along with 114 people who were martyred in 2008.
In the statement, Mushtaq Butt recounted that during the 2008 Amarnath Shrine board agitation, when Hindu rioters attempted to teach Kashmiris a lesson by blocking the Jammu-Srinagar road, the courageous Kashmiri people opted to open the natural route to Muzaffarabad instead of Jammu.
Sheikh Abdul Aziz was martyred by the Indian Army on 11 August 2008, while leading a large march towards Azad Kashmir.
In this incident, around 114 people, including Sheikh Abdul Aziz, were martyred, and more than a hundred others were injured. By the following day, the total number of martyrs had risen to 117.
He emphasized that Shaheed Sheikh Abdul Aziz was a passionate leader of the Kashmir freedom movement.
From an early age, he had a deep yearning for freedom, which he pursued with unwavering dedication until his martyrdom.
Mushtaq Ahmed Butt further stated that Sheikh Abdul Aziz’s love and devotion towards the freedom movement, his unwavering faith and readiness to protect and uphold the sacred cause of Jammu and Kashmir were remarkable.
"Love and compassion for the Hurriyat supporters and his relentless efforts to unify the pro-Hurriyat leadership were key aspects of the martyr's character. These qualities ensure that he remains alive through his mission and ideals, which will continue to endure," he added.
Mushtaq Ahmed Butt paid tribute to the martyr Sheikh Abdul Aziz and affirmed that the Kashmiri nation will continue its struggle until the Kashmir issue is resolved in a fair and dignified manner.
