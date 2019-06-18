A judicial magistrate of district courts on Monday recorded the statement of an alleged frontman, Muhammad Mushtaq, alias Mushtaq Chene, in money-laundering case, involving Salman Shehbaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ):A judicial magistrate of district courts on Monday recorded the statement of an alleged frontman, Muhammad Mushtaq, alias Mushtaq Chene, in money-laundering case, involving Salman Shehbaz.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced Muhammad Mushtaq before Judicial Magistrate Amir Raza Baitu, who recorded his statement under Section 26-E of the NAB Ordinance.

According to documents available with the APP, Muhammad Mushtaq said in his statement that Muhammad Usman, an official of Shehbaz Sharif's family companies, approached him for money-whitening process for Salman Shehbaz.

"Initially, I refused, but later agreed after the official said that they will provide me money and my bank accounts will be used for the purpose," he said.

The official further said that the amount would be transferred to his (Muhammad Mushtaq's) account through telegraphic transfers from abroad, he added.

Mushtaq said that he agreed in view of his old business terms with the Shehbaz Sharif family, and it was not possible for him to refuse Salman Shehbaz, who was a son of the then Punjab chief minister and nephew of the then prime minister.

He stated that Rs 500 million were transferred to his accounts through telegraphic transfers from abroad in 2014 and cheques of the same amount were issued by him in the name of Salman Shehbaz, which were deposited in his account. He said that Usman paid money to Qasim Qayyum and other money changers for telegraphic transfers.

He admitted that Rs 100 million were also transferred to his account from Waqar A Company, owned by an employee of Salman Shehbaz, and then the cheques of the same amount were issued by him in name of Salman Shehbaz.

He stated that Salman Shehbaz also got prepared two fake loan agreements in order to legalise all these transactions.

It is pertinent to mention that the court also recorded statement of Muhammad Mushtaq's son Yasir Mushtaq in connection with the case.

Last week, Muhammad Mushtaq was presented before the NAB authorities in Islamabad, who accepted his application for becoming an approver in the case.