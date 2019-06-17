Mushtaq Chini makes eye opening revelations during NAB investigations

(@imziishan)

Sharif family's front man Mushtaq Chini, who has become approver in the corruption cases, said that fake agreements of loan worth millions were signed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif's sons

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th June, 2019) Sharif family's front man Mushtaq Chini, who has become approver in the corruption cases, said that fake agreements of loan worth millions were signed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif's sons.While recording his statement before the judicial magistrate, Chini made eye opening revelations, saying that he transferred Salman Shehbaz's own money through bank accounts under fake loan agreements.I am regretted over what I did, I apologize, the approver said.Earlier, Muhammad Mushtaq alias Chini had informed the investigation team about transactions worth Rs500 million received by him through the two banks, and that he had transferred Rs600 million into the account of Salman Shahbaz.The NAB had sought his transit remand from an accountability court to present him to the NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal.

Judge Waseem Akhtar had approved two-day transit remand of PMLN leaders's alleged frontman.

Millions of rupees from abroad were transferred into Mushtaq's account. More than Rs500 millions were transferred to the PML-N leader's account from five different accounts of Mushtaq.On June 11, the NAB Lahore arrested the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills, money laundering and assets beyond means cases as the Lahore High Court (LHC) turned down his applications for extension in his interim bail.On April 8, Chini, whose name had been put in the Exit Control List (ECL), was taken into custody by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) while attempting to flee to Dubai from Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.He had gone underground after National Assembly opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif was arrested and was being investigated by the NAB.