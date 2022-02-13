Mushtaq Ghani announces uplift projects worth Rs 12 billion for Abbottabad city

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Sunday said that developmental projects worth 12 billion rupees for Abbottabad city including shifting of Salhad dumping ground, uplifting of the city, installation of garbage treatment plant under City Infrastructure programme would be started soon.

He said this while talking to media after chairing a meeting regarding the developmental schemes at deputy commissioner office here.

The KP Assembly speaker further said that the other projects were shifting of General Bus Stand, Fruit and Vegetable Market and construction of a gymnasium at the place of the bus stand.

Ghani said that we are going to end the tube well system from Abbottabad city and would introduce gravity flow water supply schemes with a cost of 70 million rupees, we would also shift dumping ground from Salhad which was a demand of the local people.

He said that hanging electricity cables in the city is a longstanding issue, through the uplifting schemes it would also be resolved, construction of parking plaza in the city and new adventure park would be started in March near Shimla Hill Park while Sasta Bazar would be constructed on the first floor of Suzuki stand, he added.