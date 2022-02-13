UrduPoint.com

Mushtaq Ghani Announces Uplift Projects Worth Rs 12 Billion For Abbottabad City

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Mushtaq Ghani announces uplift projects worth Rs 12 billion for Abbottabad city

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Sunday said that developmental projects worth 12 billion rupees for Abbottabad city including shifting of Salhad dumping ground, uplifting of the city, installation of garbage treatment plant under City Infrastructure programme would be started soon.

He said this while talking to media after chairing a meeting regarding the developmental schemes at deputy commissioner office here.

The KP Assembly speaker further said that the other projects were shifting of General Bus Stand, Fruit and Vegetable Market and construction of a gymnasium at the place of the bus stand.

Ghani said that we are going to end the tube well system from Abbottabad city and would introduce gravity flow water supply schemes with a cost of 70 million rupees, we would also shift dumping ground from Salhad which was a demand of the local people.

He said that hanging electricity cables in the city is a longstanding issue, through the uplifting schemes it would also be resolved, construction of parking plaza in the city and new adventure park would be started in March near Shimla Hill Park while Sasta Bazar would be constructed on the first floor of Suzuki stand, he added.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Abbottabad Water March Sunday Market Media From Suzuki (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

10 hours ago
 India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

15 hours ago
 Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 D ..

Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

15 hours ago
 19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take plac ..

19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take place in March

15 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President of Philippines

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>