Mushtaq Ghani assures for new Tehsil in Gayat Bhagan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani on Monday assured the people of Galyat for new Tehsil Galyat Bhagan headquarters and directed the elders to decide a place for that purpose.

During a meeting with a delegation of Galyat, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that people of lower and upper Galyat should decide this matter within a couple of days by holding a meeting of Galyat Action Committee and he would fully support them.

Earlier, three days ago district Administration Abbottabad prepared a proposal of Galyat Bhagan as the fifth Tehsil of the district and sent it to the provincial government for approval, the proposed Galyat Bhagan tehsil comprising 25 Village Councils, 31 villages and 10 Union Councils and the headquarters would be Nathiagali.

UCs Nathiagali, Tajwal, Nagri Bala, Beeran Gali, Namli Maira, Bagnotar, Bagh, Khatwal, Sarbhanna and Phalkot were included in the new proposed Tehsil with 25 village councils.

People from 7 Union Councils have rejected the proposal of headquarters as Nathiagali suggesting Harno as the suitable place and the masses would be united on the cause of headquarter.

They further said that district administration Abbottabad has ignored the public opinion and point of view on the new proposed Tehsil of Galyat Bhagan that is unfair.

People of Galyat have started negotiation to call a meeting for the decision of new Tehsil headquarters at Harno.