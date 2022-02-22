UrduPoint.com

Mushtaq Ghani Calls On Chief Minister KPK

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani on Tuesday called on Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and discussed developmental projects in Abbottabad city.

The chief minister directed Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad to take immediate measures for purchase of land for media colony Abbottabad.

During the meeting, the chief minister told to the speaker KP that after the completion of local body election phase II, he would visit Abbottabad and announce developmental projects worth Rs.

12 billion.

The chief minister also approved the summary for the provision of 250 Kanal government land for the sports complex in Abbottabad.

He also assured speaker KP for the approval of Rs. 100 million grant for Abbottabad graveyard.

Chief Minister KP also directed to provide Rs. 160 million to the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Abbottabad for the shifting of fruit and vegetable market and bus terminal from city areas following the provincial government policy.

