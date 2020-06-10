UrduPoint.com
Mushtaq Ghani Chairs Meeting Regarding Pink Bus Service Project

Wed 10th June 2020 | 11:43 PM

Mushtaq Ghani chairs meeting regarding Pink Bus Service Project

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Wednesday chaired a meeting regarding Pink Bus Service designated for the women segment of society at his chamber

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Wednesday chaired a meeting regarding Pink Bus Service designated for the women segment of society at his chamber.

He directed the officials to extend the route of Pink Bus Service and also transfer the ownership of the service from Trans Peshawar to District Administration Abbottabad.

He further ordered to advertise new contract after the culmination of the old award for the new route for Pink Bus Service from Havelian to Shaheena Jameel Hospital Abbottabad. It was further also decided in the meeting that the family members of the women including husband, children and brother could also travel to the Pink Bus Service.

In the meeting KP minister for Transport Shad Muhammad Wazir, Secretary Transport, Pink Bus Service contractor and District Administration Abbottabad representatives were present.

A year ago, the speaker KP Assembly inaugurated Pink Bus Service Project in Abbottabad and termed it a great initiative to empower and facilitate women of Abbottabad.

Abbottabad was the second city of KP where Pink Bus Service for women following the agreement between Japan's UNOPS and the Transport & Mass Transit Department Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which was inked in 2016 has finally been fulfilled and seven buses would start their operation in Abbottabad where female and children below 10 years of age can travel.

Each bus has a capacity of 40 seats each and passengers can also stand in the bus as they travel. Some additional security and safety measures have also been introduced in the pink bus service. To tackle the emergency situation, first aid kits would also be available within the buses and the driver also has special bus controls for additional safety measures.

The pink buses are equipped with modern features including comfortable seats, air conditioner, auto doors and others. In Abbottabad city, only Suzuki is used as public transport where males and females have to sit in a very small space, moreover during the rush hours usually public transport is unavailable for female commuters.

The pink bus terminals were established by the district administration in all across the city from Fawara Chowk to Ayub Medical Complex.

