Mushtaq Ghani chairs meeting regarding power system in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Friday chaired a meeting with PESCO officials to discuss the improvement of the power system in the Abbottabad district.

The meeting was attended by MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, Chief Executive Pesco Muhammad Jabbar, XEN Pesco Hazara Division and Abbottabad, GM Technical and other officials.

While briefing the speaker Mushtaq Ghani and MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, PESCO officials said that the Kayhal area is densely populated, the Kokal feeder and the loader from the Silhad area below the fruit and vegetable market have been added to the new feeder Konya.

The relocation would help in overcoming the power problems in Kayhal, PESCO's Planning Division was working and tripartition was underway.

Referring to the Malikpura feeder, the officials told Speaker Mushtaq Ghani that there were some problems in the completion of this feeder including Coronavirus lockdown and other issues but our operations, GSO and GSE officials were working day and night and it would be completed soon.

MNA Ali Khan Jadoon instructed PESCO officials to complete the work during the power outage so that people do not face any difficulties and the work should be completed before next summer.

Regarding the transfer of meter frames in different parts of the city, PESCO officials said that the frames have been arranged for the city areas of Abbottabad, due to some unavoidable circumstances the work has been delayed but now the meters would be moved to the frames and the project would also solve the problem of wires in the markets.

Speaker Mushtaq Ghani told PESCO officials that the project needed to be extended to Nawanshahr, Mandian, Link Road and other areas as well.

Regarding the shortage of staff, the PESCO Chief informed the meeting that the shortage of SDOs, line menus and other necessary staff would be met by the end of December 2021. Currently, we were facing a shortage of 3,200 staffers in the region. Regarding the ongoing work on the Jhangi feeder, the officials said that the work would be completed within a month.

On the issue of relocation of 25 villages of Haripur to Sherwan Abbottabad feeder, MNA Ali Jadoon said that before construction of Songar feeder, these villages must be shifted from Sherwan to Sarai Nemat Khan feeder and the load on Sherwan feeder would be reduced.

Speaker Mushtaq Ghani instructed the PESCO officials that the water supply schemes which have been approved including Maira Mirpur, Keyhal, Civil Officer Colony, Narian, Meira Syedan and other areas, installation of transformers, poles and other necessary equipment were yet to be completed.

Chief Pesco informed Speaker Mushtaq Ghani that the list of items would be completed within the next two weeks and installation would be started.

While speaking on the occasion Mushtaq Ghani said that the steps taken by him to improve the power system in Abbottabad and provide better facilities to the people would change the fate of the people of Abbottabad district. Our focus was on all issues and we do not sit idly by but Ali Khan Jadoon, our representative day and night strives to resolve these issues.

There was a detailed and positive discussion on important issues like the transfer of 11 KV Sherwan feeder from Abbottabad to Sarai Nemat Khan feeder of 25 villages of Haripur.