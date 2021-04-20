Mushtaq Ghani condoles death of former IG Nasir Durrani

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Tuesday condoled the death of former Inspector General of KP police Nasir Khan Durrani, who died due to COVID-19 in Lahore on Monday.

KP Assembly Speaker in his condolence message has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Nasir Khan Durrani.

Mushtaq Ghani prayed may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength and courage to the members of bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

He said that the IG police Nasir Khan Durrani was a true professional who has introduced reforms in KP police department and make it a model police in the country. His services for the police department would be remembered for long.