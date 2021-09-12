UrduPoint.com

Mushtaq Ghani Condoles The Sad Demise Of Five People In Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

Mushtaq Ghani condoles the sad demise of five people in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :The Speaker KPK assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Sunday condoled the death of five people owing to the land sliding at village Balolia Near PMA Kakul Abbottabad.

In his condolence messages to bereaved families, the Speaker expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of 35 years old Tulfail, his mother, wife and two minor girls, in the incident another minor girl miraculously survived.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant strength and courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

The ill-fated six members family of Muhammad Tufail was sleeping in their mud house when a huge boulder fell on their house owing to the land sliding resulting in five people died and only one six years old girl survived.

