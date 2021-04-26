Mushtaq Ghani directs C&W to construct new buildings of DHQ according to A grade hospital

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 06:20 PM

Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Monday said that District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Abbottabad has been upgraded to A grade and its building must be raised to A grade

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Monday said that District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Abbottabad has been upgraded to A grade and its building must be raised to A grade.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding DHQ Abbottabad.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that during the several meetings with the Chief Minister regarding the up-gradation and reconstruction of DHQ Abbottabad he and chief secretary KP were very serious about the project.

In the meeting Commissioner Hazara division Riaz Khan Mahsood, special secretary Health Dr. Farooq Jameel, DC Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah, MS DHQ Abbottabad Dr. Amir Israr Ullah and officials of the Civil and Works department were present.

The Speaker while directing C&W ordered to immediately demolish 5 buildings of the hospitals that were deteriorated and can cause an accident.

Mushtaq Ghani further instructed C&W that the distance between operation theaters and wards is lengthy, shift both OT and ward in one building to facilitate the patients and healthcare workers as well.

He directed C&W to reconstruct the roads and ramps of the hospital that are being used for the stretcher and wheelchairs to make the movement of patients in the hospital easy.

Complete phase I of the DHQ as soon as possible and focus on the deteriorating buildings of Women and Children hospital and start the reconstruction work immediately, adding he said.

