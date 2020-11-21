Mushtaq Ghani directs to complete the process for the purchase for graveyard

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Saturday declared 140 Kanals of land suitable for the graveyard at Salhad and directed the authorities to complete the purchasing process.

He said this during the visit to the site for the graveyard at Salhad along with DC,AC and Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Abbottabad.

The speaker while talking to media said that during my last tenure as a provincial minister I got the approval of funds for the city graveyard but unfortunately we could not find such a vast area in the city and now the only nearest suitable place was Salhad where we have approved the land for purchase and have also directed the authorities concerned to complete the process as soon as possible,he added.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani further said that we have also visited a site near Abbottabad motorway interchange but it was too far for the people of Abbottabad and was rejected,this place was suitable and we would purchase 140 Kanal land for graveyard which would fulfill the requirement for a long period.

Syed Ejaz Hussain Shah,a resident of Kunj Abbottabad told to media that there was no more space available in the only existing graveyard in Abbottabad city and the people there were demanding a new and relatively close area for the graveyard which has become materialized by the Speaker KP assembly.

Earlier, the speaker also visited Mandia Sasta Bazar and showed satisfaction over the provision of low price food, vegetable and fruit in the market. The vendors in Sasta Bazar have free of cost space where they didn't pay any electricity bill or rent and have to provide low price food items to the masses in response.