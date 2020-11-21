UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mushtaq Ghani Directs To Complete The Process For The Purchase For Graveyard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 02:19 PM

Mushtaq Ghani directs to complete the process for the purchase for graveyard

Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Saturday declared 140 Kanals of land suitable for the graveyard at Salhad and directed the authorities to complete the purchasing process

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Saturday declared 140 Kanals of land suitable for the graveyard at Salhad and directed the authorities to complete the purchasing process.

He said this during the visit to the site for the graveyard at Salhad along with DC,AC and Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Abbottabad.

The speaker while talking to media said that during my last tenure as a provincial minister I got the approval of funds for the city graveyard but unfortunately we could not find such a vast area in the city and now the only nearest suitable place was Salhad where we have approved the land for purchase and have also directed the authorities concerned to complete the process as soon as possible,he added.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani further said that we have also visited a site near Abbottabad motorway interchange but it was too far for the people of Abbottabad and was rejected,this place was suitable and we would purchase 140 Kanal land for graveyard which would fulfill the requirement for a long period.

Syed Ejaz Hussain Shah,a resident of Kunj Abbottabad told to media that there was no more space available in the only existing graveyard in Abbottabad city and the people there were demanding a new and relatively close area for the graveyard which has become materialized by the Speaker KP assembly.

Earlier, the speaker also visited Mandia Sasta Bazar and showed satisfaction over the provision of low price food, vegetable and fruit in the market. The vendors in Sasta Bazar have free of cost space where they didn't pay any electricity bill or rent and have to provide low price food items to the masses in response.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Abbottabad Motorway Visit Rent Price SITE Market Media (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Death Toll From Rockets Blasts in Afghan Kabul Ris ..

2 minutes ago

Iranian Embassy in Kabul Says Rocket Fell on Its T ..

2 minutes ago

PM slams opposition for holding rallies amid incre ..

20 minutes ago

Three killed, 3 injured in Kamonki firing incident ..

12 minutes ago

UAF to auction sugarcane crops on December 1-3

12 minutes ago

Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) a beacon of light for ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.