ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, Speaker KP Assembly on Saturday expressed shock and grief over the sad demise of the sister of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Peer Noor Ul Haq Qadri.

In his condolence message, the Speaker conveyed his heartfelt grief and sincere sympathies with the bereaved family of the federal minister.

Mushtaq Ghani prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.