UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mushtaq Ghani Felicitates Christians On Christmas

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 03:47 PM

Mushtaq Ghani felicitates Christians on Christmas

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, Speaker Khaber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday extended his warm felicitations to the Christian members of the KP assembly and the Christian community on the auspicious occasion of Christmas

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, Speaker Khaber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday extended his warm felicitations to the Christian members of the KP assembly and the Christian community on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

He said Jesus Christ's eternal message of love for humanity and for the members of all communities and fraternities still holds strength to ensure harmony and peace in the world.

Ghani said in face of the current challenging situation in the country, they should forge unity to counter nefarious designs of the enemies.

He also extended his appreciation to the Christian community for their deep sense of patriotism and dedicated services for progress and prosperity of the country.

Related Topics

Assembly World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Christmas Progress Christian All Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

Boko Haram kills seven in Christmas Eve attack

1 second ago

S.Africa rejects claim its Covid variant more dang ..

3 seconds ago

Cards from across Iraq bring Christmas cheer to Ch ..

4 seconds ago

Indian PM makes fresh appeal to farmers protesting ..

6 seconds ago

Skating star Hanyu makes stylish return to competi ..

8 seconds ago

Man electrocuted in faisalabad

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.