Mushtaq Ghani felicitates Christians on Christmas

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, Speaker Khaber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Friday extended his warm felicitations to the Christian members of the KP assembly and the Christian community on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

He said Jesus Christ's eternal message of love for humanity and for the members of all communities and fraternities still holds strength to ensure harmony and peace in the world.

Ghani said in face of the current challenging situation in the country, they should forge unity to counter nefarious designs of the enemies.

He also extended his appreciation to the Christian community for their deep sense of patriotism and dedicated services for progress and prosperity of the country.