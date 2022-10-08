Mushtaq Ghani felicitates Muslim Ummah on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Saturday urged nation to create unity and follow the golden principles of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace be upon him) to get respect and prominence in the world

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Saturday urged nation to create unity and follow the golden principles of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace be upon him) to get respect and prominence in the world.

In a statement issued here, KP Governor felicitated Muslim Ummah on 12th Rabiul Awal (Milad-un-Nabi) and said that teachings of Prophet (PBUH) enlightened Muslims and brought them from darkness into light.

Ghani said Allah Almighty has sent last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) as Rehmatul Lil Aalameen for the entire humanity and he disseminated the message of peace, love, brotherhood and forgiveness that are the beacon light for the whole Muslim Ummah.