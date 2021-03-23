UrduPoint.com
Mushtaq Ghani Felicitates Nation On Pakistan Day

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 08:01 PM

Mushtaq Ghani felicitates nation on Pakistan Day

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani on Tuesday said that Pakistan was the identity that we have earned through immense sacrifices

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani on Tuesday said that Pakistan was the identity that we have earned through immense sacrifices.

"23 March reminds us of the vision of Allama Iqbal, historic struggle of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the Muslims of the Sub-continent in search of a separate homeland to live peacefully according to their own belief and culture", Mushtaq Ghani said.

He expressed these views while addressing the Pakistan Day ceremony held at Abbottabad Press Club.

The speaker said that the Resolution gave an ideal to the Muslims and united them for the attainment of a shared objective.

It was such an epoch-making event, which changed the course of history for the Indian Muslims, adding he said.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that when Prime Minister Imran Khan took over the charge owing to the poor economic situation the country was on the verge of collapse. The best policies of PTI-led government brought back the country on the right track where economic indicators were very positive, government was making homes for the poor segments of the society and also providing shelters to the homeless people.

