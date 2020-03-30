UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mushtaq Ghani Hands Over 200 PPEs To DHO Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 08:42 PM

Mushtaq Ghani hands over 200 PPEs to DHO Abbottabad

Khyber Pakhutnkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Monday, on behalf of the provincial government, handed over 200 Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) to the District Health Officer (DHO) for doctors performing duties in the hospitals of Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhutnkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Monday, on behalf of the provincial government, handed over 200 Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) to the District Health Officer (DHO) for doctors performing duties in the hospitals of Abbottabad.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani participated in a meeting to review coronavirus situation in district Abbottabad, later he also visited coronavirus control room established at DC office. Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Mughees briefed the speaker about the ongoing situation and precautionary measures taken by the district administration and health department for Coronavirus spread.

While speaking on the occasion, the speaker said that PPEs were prepared according to the World Health Organization (WHO) standards and would help protecting doctors from covid-19 particularly those working in quarantine centers.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the district administration, saying, the provincial government and all of its functionaries including health, police and law were ready to face any sort of situation. While the government was also caring the victim of covid-19.

Related Topics

Assembly World Police Abbottabad All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM to address the nation tonight on prevailing sit ..

8 minutes ago

Pregnant US citizen returns to Abu Dhabi following ..

46 minutes ago

COVID-19 information: control room set up at divis ..

4 minutes ago

Fehmida announces to create fund to treat COVID-19 ..

4 minutes ago

Farmers urged to adopt precautionary measures duri ..

4 minutes ago

JUI-F distributes ration bags among over 150 famil ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.