Mushtaq Ghani hands over 200 PPEs to DHO Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhutnkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Monday, on behalf of the provincial government, handed over 200 Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) to the District Health Officer (DHO) for doctors performing duties in the hospitals of Abbottabad.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani participated in a meeting to review coronavirus situation in district Abbottabad, later he also visited coronavirus control room established at DC office. Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Mughees briefed the speaker about the ongoing situation and precautionary measures taken by the district administration and health department for Coronavirus spread.

While speaking on the occasion, the speaker said that PPEs were prepared according to the World Health Organization (WHO) standards and would help protecting doctors from covid-19 particularly those working in quarantine centers.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the district administration, saying, the provincial government and all of its functionaries including health, police and law were ready to face any sort of situation. While the government was also caring the victim of covid-19.