Mushtaq Ghani Hands Over New Repairing Machinery To The TMA

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 05:25 PM

Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Tuesday provided state of the art garbage collection and street light repairing machinery worth 30 million rupees to Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Tuesday provided state of the art garbage collection and street light repairing machinery worth 30 million rupees to Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Abbottabad.

New machinery would help to collect garbage from the city and adjoining areas of Abbottabad city and enable TMA staff to reach the adjoining deprived villages that were earlier overlooked.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani and MNA Ali Khan Jadoon handed over the machinery to the TMA Abbottabad in a simple ceremony that was attended by the TMA staff.

While speaking on the occasion speaker KP Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that the KP government has decided to dispose of the garbage from the municipal areas of the province with modern machinery, in this regard government is providing machinery and vehicles to all TMAs as per their demands.

He further said that to collect the garbage from the government of the narrow street was also supplying small size Dumpers, for the repairing of street lights new machinery has also been provided to TMAs to overcome the issue of street lights.

Mushtaq Ghani said that new machinery and vehicles would bring improvement in the performance of TMA's sanitation and electrical staff. He also appreciated the performance of Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Muhammad Afzal for his efforts to clean the city.

Garbage collection from the narrow streets of Abbottabad and repairing of street lights was a serious concern of the people for the last three decades. The supply of new machinery would resolve those issues and would also provide a sigh of relief to the masses.

