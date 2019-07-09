Mushtaq Ghani inaugurates computerization of land record in Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani has inaugurated the computerization of land record in district Abbottabad..The inauguration ceremony was held in new Tehsil building

Islamabad(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th July, 2019) Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani has inaugurated the computerization of land record in district Abbottabad..The inauguration ceremony was held in new Tehsil building; wherein the commissioner division Sayed Zaheer -Ul- (Pakistan Point news / Online - 09th July, 2019) slam, deputy commissioner Abbottabad Amir Afaq, project director land record phase additional deputy commissioner, deputy commissioner F&P, manager service delivery center and other assistant commissioners participated.

(Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th July, 2019) n initial stage service delivery center has started the computer service in 8 districts of Abbottabad along 27 lower suburbs, including Biran Gali, Fateh Bandi, Bagdara, Khani Thathra, Chatha and others.

Meanwhile computerization work in other localities will be completed very soon.Service delivery center would provide one window services to all citizens regarding revenue division, where the civilians will benefit from facilities of entry of mutation cases and acquisition of documents under one roof.

(Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th July, 2019) n addition provincial assembly speaker inaugurated new domicile branch.